    Naval Special Warfare Operators Conduct CCA Operations [Image 9 of 14]

    Naval Special Warfare Operators Conduct CCA Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    A Naval Special Warfare operator embarks onto amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) from a combatant craft assault from during Operation POLAR DAGGER, Aug. 23, 2023. Amphibious transport dock ships like John P. Murtha have many unique capabilities that make them ideal platforms to support special operations forces, such as the ability to embark helicopters from the joint force, launch and recover Naval Special Warfare combatant craft, and maintain all-domain awareness through advanced sensors. Operations NOBLE DEFENDER and POLAR DAGGER sharpen joint special operations integration and provides the forces the opportunity to test new capabilities and advance response options in defense of the U.S. homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Operators Conduct CCA Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

