A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe performs at the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. As the Commander of the F-35 Demonstration Team, Wolfe pioneers the USAF’s premier aerial demonstration team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 22:18
|Photo ID:
|7994265
|VIRIN:
|230827-Z-VT588-1663
|Resolution:
|6949x4343
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
