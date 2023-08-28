Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230812-N-CD453-1054 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Alex See, from Dayton, Ohio, simulates extinguishing a fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 12. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

