9th Annual EOD Memorial Ruck

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Massengale, 354th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight flight commander, speaks at the 9th Annual EOD Memorial Arctic Ruck on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2023. The memorial ruck spanned the distance from Eielson to the Arctic Circle, which is 215 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

