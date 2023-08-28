9th Annual EOD Memorial Ruck

U.S. Airmen prepare to begin rucking at the 9th Annual Explosive Ordinance Disposal Memorial Arctic Ruck on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2023. The memorial ruck spanned the distance from Eielson to the Arctic Circle, which is 215 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

