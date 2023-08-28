Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Annual EOD Memorial Ruck [Image 2 of 5]

    9th Annual EOD Memorial Ruck

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen start the first mile of the 9th Annual Explosive Ordinance Disposal Memorial Arctic Ruck on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2023. The memorial ruck spanned the distance from Eielson to the Arctic Circle, which is 215 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

