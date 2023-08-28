RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

A U.S. pararescueman, assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, fixes a rope inside of a cave to move a simulated patient during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. Pararescuemen are rescue specialists who utilize resources available to rescue or retrieve personnel or equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

