A group of U.S. special warfare Airmen evacuate a simulated patient during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. As visibility and communication became more difficult the further down they went, it was essential to maintain accountability of the simulated patients at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 7994008 VIRIN: 230803-F-CQ965-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.21 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 10 of 10], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.