    RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 9 of 10]

    RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A group of U.S. special warfare Airmen evacuate a simulated patient during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. As visibility and communication became more difficult the further down they went, it was essential to maintain accountability of the simulated patients at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:00
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 10 of 10], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RF-R

