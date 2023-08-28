A U.S. tactical air control party Airman, assigned to the 15th Air Support Operations Squadron, attempts to contact another team outside of the mine through radio communications during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. The thickness of the cave walls disrupted radio signals making it difficult to speak with anyone outside of the mine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 7994007 VIRIN: 230803-F-CQ965-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.23 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 10 of 10], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.