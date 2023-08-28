RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

A U.S. pararescueman, assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, discusses tactics with his team during a simulated patient rescue during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. RF-R was the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise and was hosted by the 355th Wing biannually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

