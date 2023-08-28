A U.S. pararescueman, assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, discusses tactics with his team during a simulated patient rescue during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. RF-R was the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise and was hosted by the 355th Wing biannually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 19:00
|Photo ID:
|7994006
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-CQ965-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 10 of 10], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
