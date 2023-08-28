Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 7 of 10]

    RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. pararescueman, assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, discusses tactics with his team during a simulated patient rescue during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. RF-R was the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise and was hosted by the 355th Wing biannually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:00
    Photo ID: 7994006
    VIRIN: 230803-F-CQ965-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue [Image 10 of 10], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RF-R

