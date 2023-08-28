RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

A U.S. pararescueman, assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, awaits instructions from his team leader during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. The search and rescue team found five simulated casualties during the duration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

