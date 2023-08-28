RF-R 23-2 Simulated Cave Rescue

A group of U.S. special warfare Airmen discuss tactics in a simulated cave rescue during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-2 at San Xavier Mines, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023. Typically the mine rescue exercise was a pararescueman only exercise, however the 23-2 iteration integrated tactical air control party Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

