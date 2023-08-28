Team Fairchild resiliency base picnic

Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 92nd ARW command chief, address Team Fairchild during a base picnic at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 25, 2023. Team Fairchild hosted the base picnic to show support and provide resources to those affected by the Aug. 18 wildfire that burned over 10,000 acres of land in the Medical Lake area of Spokane County, Washington. In his remarks, Dycus said base leaders will continue to support those affected by the fires for as long as needed and highlighted available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

