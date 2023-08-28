Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild resiliency base picnic [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Fairchild resiliency base picnic

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 92nd ARW command chief, address Team Fairchild during a base picnic at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 25, 2023. Team Fairchild hosted the base picnic to show support and provide resources to those affected by the Aug. 18 wildfire that burned over 10,000 acres of land in the Medical Lake area of Spokane County, Washington. In his remarks, Dycus said base leaders will continue to support those affected by the fires for as long as needed and highlighted available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

