    Coast Guard rescues two from capsized vessel near Cat Island, Miss.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    A Coast Guardsman with Coast Guard Station Gulfport gives instructions to two boaters in distress approximately 3 miles southwest of Cat Island, Mississippi, August 27, 2023. The boaters were located by a Civil Air Patrol flight who then vectored in the boatcrew to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Station Gulfport)

    Rescue
    RB-S
    Girl
    Civil Air Patrol
    Gulfport
    Capsized

