A Coast Guardsman with Coast Guard Station Gulfport gives instructions to two boaters in distress approximately 3 miles southwest of Cat Island, Mississippi, August 27, 2023. The boaters were located by a Civil Air Patrol flight who then vectored in the boatcrew to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Station Gulfport)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7993659
|VIRIN:
|230827-G-G0108-1003
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|174.9 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues two from capsized vessel near Cat Island, Miss., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT