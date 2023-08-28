Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about her experience serving in the military as a woman during the Women’s Equality Day panel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26 as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

