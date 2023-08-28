Lt. Col. Sabrina Winter, 436th Mission Generation Group commander, speaks about her experience filling leadership roles in the military as a woman during the Women’s Equality Day panel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26 as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7993618
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-IF976-1063
|Resolution:
|5490x3445
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
