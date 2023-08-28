Peggy Helms, 436th Medical Group data quality program manager, speaks about how she became the first woman to be inducted into the Office of Special Investigations Hall of Fame during the Women’s Equality Day panel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7993616 VIRIN: 230825-F-IF976-1041 Resolution: 4919x3549 Size: 2.46 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.