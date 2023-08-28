Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Peggy Helms, 436th Medical Group data quality program manager, speaks about how she became the first woman to be inducted into the Office of Special Investigations Hall of Fame during the Women’s Equality Day panel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:12
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    This work, Team Dover celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    Dover AFB
    International Women's Day
    Team Dover
    diversity and inclusion

