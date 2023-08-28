230828-N-OC941-1202

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 28, 2023) – Peruvian Navy sailors, assigned to the Makassar-class landing platform dock BAP Pisco (AMP-156), train with U.S. Navy service members at the Naval Station Mayport Firefighting Trainer, Aug. 28, 2023. Training between the United States and Peru helps strengthen partnerships and interoperability between the two countries. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for the Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 15:52 Photo ID: 7993584 VIRIN: 230828-N-OC941-1202 Resolution: 1204x1600 Size: 251.22 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peruvian Navy Sailors Train in Firefighting While on Port Visit to Mayport [Image 6 of 6], by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.