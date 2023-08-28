Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peruvian Navy Sailors Train in Firefighting While on Port Visit to Mayport

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Fischer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230828-N-OC941-1202
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 28, 2023) – Peruvian Navy sailors, assigned to the Makassar-class landing platform dock BAP Pisco (AMP-156), train with U.S. Navy service members at the Naval Station Mayport Firefighting Trainer, Aug. 28, 2023. Training between the United States and Peru helps strengthen partnerships and interoperability between the two countries. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for the Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peruvian Navy Sailors Train in Firefighting While on Port Visit to Mayport [Image 6 of 6], by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Naval Station Mayport
    Peruvian navy
    Firefighting Training
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

