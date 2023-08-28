Peruvian Navy Sailors Train in Firefighting While on Port Visit to Mayport

230828-N-DB801-1056

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 28, 2023) – Peruvian Navy sailors, assigned to the Makassar-class landing platform dock BAP Pisco (AMP-156), train on procedures for removing personal protective equipment following a day of firefighting training, Aug. 28, 2023. Training between the United States and Peru helps strengthen partnerships and interoperability between the two countries. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for the Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

