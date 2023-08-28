Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Leadership Training Course setting the bar for excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    JBLM Leadership Training Course setting the bar for excellence

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Dee Hawkins, right, with the Army Emergency Relief program, has an open discussion with Christopher Barnard, with the Department of Emergency Services, during a break between instruction in a new Leadership Development Course for Department of the Army civilian supervisors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 25.

    JBLM Leadership Training Course setting the bar for excellence
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    JBLM Workforce Development

