Amy Ridgeway, far left, with the Network Enterprise Center, delivers a briefing to a group of supervisors participating in a new Leadership Development Course for Department of the Army civilian supervisors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 25.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 13:32 Photo ID: 7993506 VIRIN: 230825-D-HT007-3800 Resolution: 1505x863 Size: 272.86 KB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM Leadership Training Course setting the bar for excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.