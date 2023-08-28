Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference [Image 5 of 14]

    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks during the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7993498
    VIRIN: 230828-D-XI929-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 19.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference
    DSD Kathleen Hicks speaks at NDIA Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    NDIA
    DepSecDef Hicks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT