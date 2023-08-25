Massachusetts Families of fallen service members receive medals of Liberty and Fidelity.

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, presents Medals of Fidelity and Medals of Liberty to family members of fallen Massachusetts Veterans at the Statehouse during the Massachusetts Memorial Day Ceremony, May 23, 2023.

During the ceremony, family members of servicemembers who served during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom received the medals in honor of their fallen service member.

The Medal of Fidelity is presented to the next of kin of Massachusetts Veterans who died as the result of service-connected illnesses, conditions, or injuries that are related either to exposure to harmful toxins, herbicides, agents, and materials or combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. The Medal of Liberty is awarded to the next of kin of Massachusetts service men and women from the Commonwealth killed in action or who died in service while in a designated combat area in the line of duty or who died as a result of wounds received in action. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

