Spc. David Beadle, military working dog handler, Area Support Group - Kuwait and his MWD Caesar receive the Army Commendation Medal, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2023. Cpt. Othello Mugugu, headquarters company commander, ASG-KU, poses with the awardees.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 06:14
|Photo ID:
|7992759
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-FM739-7454
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog and Handler receive ARCOM, August 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT