    Military Working Dog and Handler receive ARCOM, August 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    Military Working Dog and Handler receive ARCOM, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Spc. David Beadle, military working dog handler, Area Support Group - Kuwait and his MWD Caesar receive the Army Commendation Medal, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2023. Beadle poses with Sgt. 1st Class Corey Meeks, kennel master, ASG-KU.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 06:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog and Handler receive ARCOM, August 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Award
    ASG-KU

