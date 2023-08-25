Air Operations and Civilian Contractors Conduct P. A. P. I. Inspection

Electronics Technician 1st Class Troy Chase (right) and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jonathan Farmer (left), assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, work alongside civilian contractors Roel Lacuesta (right) and Joelito Frandeluces (left) to visually conduct an inspection on the Precision Approach Path indicator.NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

