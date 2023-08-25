Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Operations and Civilian Contractors Conduct P. A. P. I. Inspection

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Electronics Technician 1st Class Troy Chase (right) and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jonathan Farmer (left), assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, work alongside civilian contractors Roel Lacuesta (right) and Joelito Frandeluces (left) to visually conduct an inspection on the Precision Approach Path indicator.NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Operations and Civilian Contractors Conduct P. A. P. I. Inspection, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy

