Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds” along with their Indonesian Army counterparts, conducted classes on the Military Decision-making Process as part of a subject matter expert exchange to strengthen interoperability, and deliver tangible benefits to the Indonesian military by sharing planning and analytical strategies for Battalion level operations.



Building partnerships and human/procedural interoperability alongside our Indonesian partners highlights the huge opportunity we have to build readiness while forward deployed during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 and Operation Pathways.



#SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:58 Photo ID: 7992694 VIRIN: 230827-A-XK216-5945 Resolution: 4758x3806 Size: 1.37 MB Location: DODIKLATPUR, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-27 Conducts Military Decision Making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Alex Choy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.