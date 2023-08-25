Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-27 Conducts Military Decision-making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    1-27 Conducts Military Decision-making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023

    DODIKLATPUR, INDONESIA

    08.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alex Choy 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds” along with their Indonesian Army counterparts, conducted classes on the Military Decision-making Process as part of a subject matter expert exchange to strengthen interoperability, and deliver tangible benefits to the Indonesian military by sharing planning and analytical strategies for Battalion level operations.

    Building partnerships and human/procedural interoperability alongside our Indonesian partners highlights the huge opportunity we have to build readiness while forward deployed during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 and Operation Pathways.

    #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific.


    (U.S. Army Photos by 1st Lt. Alex Choy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:58
    Photo ID: 7992693
    VIRIN: 230827-A-XK216-5712
    Resolution: 5200x4160
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: DODIKLATPUR, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-27 Conducts Military Decision-making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Alex Choy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-27 Conducts Military Decision-making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023
    1-27 Conducts Military Decision Making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023
    1-27 Conducts Military Decision Making Process Class with Indonesian Partners during Super Garuda Shield 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Wolfhounds
    1-27
    25id
    Super Garuda Shield
    Operation Pathways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT