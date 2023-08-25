U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct air medical evacuation training with Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. This training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:05 Photo ID: 7992670 VIRIN: 230823-A-XB890-1012 Resolution: 7940x5294 Size: 25.27 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.