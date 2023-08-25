Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB [Image 2 of 5]

    Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct air medical evacuation training with Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. This training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:05
    VIRIN: 230823-A-XB890-1010
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether

