    Army’s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage and maintenance complex in Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    Army’s top two uniformed leaders visit new APS-2 storage and maintenance complex in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joseph Scheff, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the commander, briefs Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and other Army leaders at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 26. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

