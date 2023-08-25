Ayase Spring Festival

230826-N-OG286-1014 AYASE, Japan (Aug. 26, 2023) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, Commanding Officer, NAF Atsugi, is welcomed by Masayoshi Koshio, the mayor of Ayase, during this past weekend's Ayase City Summer Festival. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

