    Ayase Spring Festival

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230826-N-OG286-1014 AYASE, Japan (Aug. 26, 2023) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, Commanding Officer, NAF Atsugi, is welcomed by Masayoshi Koshio, the mayor of Ayase, during this past weekend's Ayase City Summer Festival. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

