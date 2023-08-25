15th MEU Ground Interop: Vanguard’s Raid Force

A U.S. Navy special operations independent duty corpsman assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for a raid during the ground interoperability exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 24, 2023. The ground interoperability training integrates Reconnaissance Company and supporting elements into a raid force to conduct land-based, specialized limited-scale raids in preparation for more complex amphibious and maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
