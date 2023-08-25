Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Ground Interop: Vanguard’s Raid Force [Image 17 of 17]

    15th MEU Ground Interop: Vanguard’s Raid Force

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy special operations independent duty corpsman assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for a raid during the ground interoperability exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 24, 2023. The ground interoperability training integrates Reconnaissance Company and supporting elements into a raid force to conduct land-based, specialized limited-scale raids in preparation for more complex amphibious and maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Recon
    Reconnaissance
    Raid
    Interoperability
    Amphibious
    USMCnews

