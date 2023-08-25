230823-N-TI693-3028



LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 23, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Jeremy Myers, right, from Daytona Beach, Fla., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains, and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Andreah Azulay, from Omaha, Neb., assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), engage with youth at the Copple Family YMCA, during Lincoln Nebraska Navy Week, August 23, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 23:57 Photo ID: 7992462 VIRIN: 230823-N-TI693-3028 Resolution: 4973x3552 Size: 876.47 KB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Week Lincoln Nebraska [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.