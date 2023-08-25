Navy Week Lincoln Nebraska

230823-N-TI693-3006



LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 23, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Jeremy Myers, from Daytona Beach, Fla., engages with youth at the Copple Family YMCA during Lincoln Nebraska Navy Week in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains area of responsibility August 23, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

