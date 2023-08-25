Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    230823-N-TI693-3006

    LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 23, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Jeremy Myers, from Daytona Beach, Fla., engages with youth at the Copple Family YMCA during Lincoln Nebraska Navy Week in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains area of responsibility August 23, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    This work, Navy Week Lincoln Nebraska [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CNRC
    #NavyWeek
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #NTAG_NP

