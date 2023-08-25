Humphreys Commander Meets with Good Neighbors

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, center, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, center right, meet with U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Good Neighbors in the Commander's Conference Room on Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program is a community relations program that strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through fostering friendships with more than 20 Good Neighbor Organizations to promote cross-culture awareness and leave a positive impact in the community. (DoD photo by Sgt. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

