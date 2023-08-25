U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, far right, speaks with U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Good Neighbors in the Commander's Conference Room on Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program is a community relations program that strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through fostering friendships with more than 20 Good Neighbor Organizations to promote cross-culture awareness and leave a positive impact in the community. (DoD photo by Sgt. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:56 Photo ID: 7992428 VIRIN: 230822-O-A1109-1051 Resolution: 4221x2812 Size: 7.37 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys Commander Meets with Good Neighbors [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.