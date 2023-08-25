Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Air Show [Image 34 of 36]

    2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Air Show

    ID, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, August 26, 2023. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:06
    Location: ID, US
    2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Air Show
    Air National Guard
    Air Show
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Gowen Thunder

