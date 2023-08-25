Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Celebrates Women's Equality Day

    GUAM

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Aug. 25, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, center, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), celebrates Women’s Equality Day with JRM staff, Aug. 25.

    Women’s Equality Day celebrates trailblazing women who have fought to deliver a better future for America’s daughters.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

