    CJRM Attends State Memorial Service

    GUAM

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Aug. 24, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, third from right, commander, Joint Region Marianas, attends a State Memorial Service for the Late John Finoña Blas, at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña, Aug. 24.

    Huffman joined territorial, municipal, and military leaders in honoring Blas, who served as a former commissioner of the Municipality of Yigo, and remembering the life he led in service to the island and the people of Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

