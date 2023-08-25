TUMON, Guam (Aug. 24, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joins Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, for a meeting with Congressional Delegates from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the House Committee on Natural Resources at the Hilton Guam Hotel & Spa, Aug. 24.



Huffman joined Leon Guerrero and Tenorio to welcome the delegates prior to an oversight field hearing hosted by the committee titled, “Peace Through Strength: The Strategic Importance of the Pacific Islands to U.S.-led Global Security.”



The hearing was held to examine the importance of the U.S. Territories and the Freely Associated States to the United States’ ability to counter the People’s Republic of China’s malign influence and maintain the nation’s strategic interests in the region.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7992341 VIRIN: 230824-N-LS152-1526 Resolution: 2100x1401 Size: 915.45 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJRM Welcomes Congressional Delegation [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.