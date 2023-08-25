Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJRM Welcomes Congressional Delegation [Image 1 of 3]

    CJRM Welcomes Congressional Delegation

    GUAM

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Aug. 24, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joins Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, for a meeting with Congressional Delegates from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the House Committee on Natural Resources at the Hilton Guam Hotel & Spa, Aug. 24.

    Huffman joined Leon Guerrero and Tenorio to welcome the delegates prior to an oversight field hearing hosted by the committee titled, “Peace Through Strength: The Strategic Importance of the Pacific Islands to U.S.-led Global Security.”

    The hearing was held to examine the importance of the U.S. Territories and the Freely Associated States to the United States’ ability to counter the People’s Republic of China’s malign influence and maintain the nation’s strategic interests in the region.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

