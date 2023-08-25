USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District provided a tour of Yongsan Garrison to Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, to provide an overview of potential residual plans for the U.S. Armed Forces at the installation in Seoul, South Korea. As the design and construction agent for the Department of Defense, USACE FED would have a role in redevelopment efforts for the U.S. military in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

