Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea [Image 6 of 6]

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

    YONGSAN GARRISON, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District provided a tour of Yongsan Garrison to Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, USACE Pacific Ocean Division, to provide an overview of potential residual plans for the U.S. Armed Forces at the installation in Seoul, South Korea. As the design and construction agent for the Department of Defense, USACE FED would have a role in redevelopment efforts for the U.S. military in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 7992311
    VIRIN: 230825-A-QR280-1018
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Yongsan
    South Korea
    USACE
    Command Sergeant Major
    USACE Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT