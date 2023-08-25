Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division, and Col. Heather Levy, USACE Far East District commander, met with Maj. Gen. Jo, Byungyoon, commanding general of the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installations Agency, on Aug. 25. The two agencies work hand-in-hand to deliver project across the Republic of Korea in support of the U.S. Military. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7992306
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-QR280-2022
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
