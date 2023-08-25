Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General [Image 1 of 6]

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division, and Col. Heather Levy, USACE Far East District commander, met with Maj. Gen. Jo, Byungyoon, commanding general of the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installations Agency, on Aug. 25. The two agencies work hand-in-hand to deliver project across the Republic of Korea in support of the U.S. Military. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 7992304
    VIRIN: 230825-A-QR280-2008
    Resolution: 3553x2371
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. meets with Korean Major General
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
    USACE POD Command Sgt. Maj. tours Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    partnerships
    bilateral
    USACE FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT