Hundreds of spectators gather to witness the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The last time Gowen Thunder happened in Idaho was in 2017 before the states’ population grew by nearly 230,000. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 18:50 Photo ID: 7992283 VIRIN: 230826-Z-VT588-2646 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.73 MB Location: BOISE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.