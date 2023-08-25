Post-flight procedures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron, maintenance journeymen, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercises and deployments that utilize Agile Combat Employment concepts by distributing aviation operations ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice, and generate lethal combat power should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

