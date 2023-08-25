Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5]

    Post-flight procedures

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Fletcher, 52nd Maintenance Squadron, maintenance journeymen, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercises and deployments that utilize Agile Combat Employment concepts by distributing aviation operations ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice, and generate lethal combat power should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 12:08
    Photo ID: 7992151
    VIRIN: 230824-F-GY077-1217
    Resolution: 5515x3682
    Size: 579.16 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

