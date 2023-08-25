U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Brown, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, cleans the canopy of a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. In an age of long-term strategic competition that challenges international norms and institutions, it is vital that we strengthen the bonds with our Allies and Partners to sharpen our competitive edge, secure common interests, and promote shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 12:08 Photo ID: 7992149 VIRIN: 230824-F-GY077-1223 Resolution: 5727x3823 Size: 699.84 KB Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.