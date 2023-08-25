Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post-flight procedures [Image 4 of 5]

    Post-flight procedures

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Brown, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, cleans the canopy of a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. In an age of long-term strategic competition that challenges international norms and institutions, it is vital that we strengthen the bonds with our Allies and Partners to sharpen our competitive edge, secure common interests, and promote shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 12:08
    Photo ID: 7992149
    VIRIN: 230824-F-GY077-1223
    Resolution: 5727x3823
    Size: 699.84 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    This work, Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

