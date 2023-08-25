Post-flight procedures

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Keely (center), 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, non-commissioned officer in charge of fuels and environmental safety refuels a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The

relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. Portions of this image were masked for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

