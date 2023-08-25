Post-flight procedures

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Megriff conducts a post flight inspection on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing. Providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden, builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

