Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Post-flight procedures [Image 2 of 5]

    Post-flight procedures

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Megriff conducts a post flight inspection on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing. Providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden, builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7992147
    VIRIN: 230823-F-GY077-1189
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1021.78 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Post-flight procedures
    Post-flight procedures
    Post-flight procedures
    Post-flight procedures
    Post-flight procedures

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT