U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Megriff conducts a post flight inspection on a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing. Providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic nations of Finland and Sweden, builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7992147
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-GY077-1189
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1021.78 KB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Post-flight procedures [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT